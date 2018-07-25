Police: Titusville woman faces child neglect charge after 3-year-old found wandering near US-1

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A woman was arrested after a toddler she was caring for was found wandering unattended along US-1 in Titusville Wednesday morning, police said.
Brittany Jones, 20, is facing a charge of child neglect after a passerby found the 3-year-old child she was caring for wandering along US-1 in front of the parking lot of the Ace Hardware at 3636 S. Washington Avenue around 9 a.m., police said.
Related Headlines
Read: Video clears driver sought in fatal Beachline crash, troopers say
Another passerby was able to grab the toddler before the toddler could wander onto the road, police said.
Witnesses took the child into the Ace Hardware and called police, who took about 30 minutes to find Jones, the child’s caretaker, according to a release.
Read: Deputies investigate after human remains found in Malabar
The child was also found wandering unattended along Garden Street on Sunday while in Jones’ care, police said.
According to police, the Department of Children and Families was contacted and detectives conducted an assessment.
DCF is also investigating Wednesday’s incident.
The toddler was unharmed and placed with a caretaker, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}