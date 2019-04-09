Police: Toddler dies after being taken to Melbourne fire station with heat-related illness

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 14-month-old boy died Saturday afternoon, two days after his mother took him to a Melbourne fire station with a heat-related illness, the Melbourne Police Department said Monday.
Shortly after 1:15 p.m. Thursday, a woman took her son to Melbourne Fire Station 71 on West Eau Gallie Boulevard after she noticed while running errands that he was profusely sweating, Melbourne police Lt. Trevor Shaffer said.
The boy was taken to Melbourne's Holmes Regional Medical Center before being flown to Orlando's AdventHealth for Children, where he died, Shaffer said.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the boy's death remain under investigation.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Melbourne police Detective Dennis Higgins at 321-608-6467.
