Polk County detectives say new technology helped them solve cold case homicide from 1986

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County said they have solved a 37-year-old cold case homicide.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is planning to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to share the new details on the case.

Deputies said they have used “leading-edge technology” to help solve the case of who murdered of 29-year-old Teresa Lee Scalf of Lakeland in 1986.

Officials said members of Scalf’s family are scheduled to attend Judd’s news conference.

Channel 9 will monitor Judd’s announcement and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

