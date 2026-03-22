Polk County

Memorial service held for Major Cody Khork, first US casualty in Iran conflict

Loved ones and service members honor Major Cody Khork, one of the first to die in the war with Iran. Flags flown at half mast in Florida.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones and fellow service members gathered in Florida to celebrate the life of Major Cody Khork, who was among the first Americans killed in the war with Iran. Khork’s remains were returned to Polk County last week for a memorial service honoring his service.

Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Lakeland, Florida

Khork was 35 when he died on March 1. His death occurred during the early stages of the conflict, making him one of the first service members killed in the war.

The memorial service offered family and colleagues an opportunity to reflect on Khork’s impact. Service members who served with the major spoke during the ceremony, sharing memories of his military career and personality.

Flags throughout Florida are currently flying at half-staff. This statewide tribute was mandated to honor Khork’s sacrifice after his remains were returned to his home state.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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