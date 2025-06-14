One person is dead after officer-involved incident in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Grady Judd is giving details about a deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Friday, where a suspect seriously injured a deputy in Polk County.

Polk County Sheriff Judd went live on the sheriff’s office social media pages to update the public on the initial details of the officer-involved incident that resulted in a suspect’s death.

Frostproof Baptist Church Road The scene of a deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Friday, June 13, 2025, in Frostproof on West Frostproof Baptist Church Road.

Looking at the map below, you can see the approximate location of the shooting incident on West Frostproof Baptist Church Road.

The suspect involved in the shooting incident is deceased. One of the two deputies involved has a head injury and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The investigation into this deadly incident involving a law enforcement officer is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

You can view the video posted to the Polk County Sheriff’s Facebook page below.

