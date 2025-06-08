Police and fire departments in Haines City welcome new chiefs

HAINES CITY, Fla. —

Haines City proudly announces the promotions of Deputy Chief Isaac Jackson of the Haines City Police Department and Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Warren-Kahles of the Haines City Fire Department.

James Elensky, Haines City manager, shared a heartfelt statement about the recent promotions of the two deputy chiefs, which can be seen below.

“These appointments are a reflection of our commitment to professionalism, accountability, and strengthening public trust. Both individuals have earned the respect of their peers and the confidence of city leadership through years of service, and a deep dedication to this community. At a time when leadership matters most, these promotions are not just personnel decisions—they are statements of direction. Haines City remains focused on building a culture of excellence, and we are proud to recognize those who lead by example." — James Elensky, Haines City manager

Earlier this week, the announcement was made and it’s a big step forward as Haines City continues to move ahead with purpose and resolve.

Isaac Jackson Newly Appointed Deputy Chiefs – Haines City Police and Fire Departments.

Deputy Chief Jackson has been a devoted member of the Haines City Police Department for about 18 years, consistently advancing through the ranks from Police Officer to Corporal, Sergeant and most recently, Lieutenant.

His extensive experience, along with his proven leadership and dedication to public service, has wonderfully equipped him for this exciting new role.

Joseph Warren-Kahles Newly Appointed Deputy Chiefs – Haines City Police and Fire Departments.

Deputy Chief Warren-Kahles started his fire service career with the Haines City Fire Department in 2011. Throughout his over a decade of service, he advanced from Firefighter to Battalion Chief, showcasing exceptional leadership and a genuine dedication to the community.

He took on a Deputy Chief role in Alaska in 2023 and went on to develop, implement, and secure funding for a strategic plan that launched a Technical Rescue Team.

