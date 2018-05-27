Ponce Inlet fisherman bitten by small shark after catching, releasing it

PONCE INLET, Fla. - A 52-year-old man was bitten on the foot by a small lemon shark he caught and then released while fishing Sunday morning, according to Volusia County Beach Safety officials.
The Mount Dora man was fishing at Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet around 10 a.m. when he caught a 3-foot lemon shark, which he then released, officials said.
The small shark, unhappy about being caught, swam around and bit the man on his foot.
His injury was minor and he was not transported to the hospital.
The shark was also unharmed, officials said.
This is the second minor shark bite to the foot in two days.
A 12-year-old boy was bitten on the foot by something, possibly a shark, while bathing on Daytona Beach Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The Gainesville boy was standing in waist-deep water around 2 p.m. at a beach along the 200 block of North Ocean Avenue when something bit him on the foot, “presumably a shark,” officials said.
The boy’s injury was minor, officials said, but he was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.
