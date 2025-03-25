Popular R&B singer Mark Morrison arrested after fight at Florida bar, police say

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 90′s R&B singer has been arrested in Palm Beach.

Mark Morrison is known for his platinum hit “Return of the Mack.”

Police said Morrison got into a fight on Sunday with a bar manager over an unpaid entertainment fee for an event at the venue.

An arrest report says Morrison pushed the manager twice.

He was arrested for simple battery.

Morrison’s attorney says the fight escalated into a “racially charged confrontation.”

They say the facts will vindicate him of wrongdoing.

