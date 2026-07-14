Port Canaveral invests $175M to enhance cruise facilities and parking

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral is making a nearly $175 million investment to prepare for bigger ships and more cruise passengers.

The project includes expanding Cruise Terminal 5 from 90,000 to 170,000 square feet and building a new 13-story parking garage that will add 3,700 spaces, bringing the Port’s total parking capacity to nearly 17,500.

Port CEO Capt. John Murray says the upgrades are designed to improve the passenger experience and accommodate growing demand. More than 80% of cruise guests drive to the Port.

The projects are expected to support more than 2,000 local jobs and are part of the Port’s nearly $1 billion dollar, 5-year, capital improvement program.

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