Port commissioners reverse course on new cruise terminal

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral leaders are scrapping plans for a new cruise terminal at an existing cargo berth.

The plan would have jeopardized state funding for the port.

The Secretaries for Florida DOT and Florida Commerce outlined their concerns to the port in a letter addressed to commissioners.

The letter reiterated the port’s dual purpose as a traditional cruise and cargo operation, and commercial spaceport.

It also stated that if port commissioners didn’t abandon plans for a new cruise terminal at the North 8 Berth, FDOT would review all current investments in Port Canaveral.

Additionally, Florida Commerce wouldn’t support funding for Port Canaveral projects.

And neither agency would certify Port Canaveral’s three most recent applications to the Florida Seaport Tourism Economic Development Council for projects related to the cruise industry, which generates the vast majority of the port’s revenue.

The North 8 Berth is used for both cargo and space recovery operations.

The Florida Department of Transportation invested over $13 million in improvements to support operations there.

“When you have an asset this valuable as the port is, and the importance extends beyond regional to really encompass state and federal concerns and, you know, desires and wishes,” said Port Commissioner Fritz VanVolkburg. “

The funding isn’t the issue, really. It’s the relationships. The Florida Department of Transportation is a key partner of ours, and it was something that was upsetting them.” CEO Captain John Murray said, “It was important to us and the Department of Commerce that we figure out what it is, resolve it, and move forward.” Murray also told us, the port is now exploring every available option.

