Port Orange leaders vote to purchase homes for flood mitigation

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — City leaders in Port Orange voted unanimously on Tuesday to purchase three homes located off Trailwood Drive and Sugar House Drive, which will be demolished to address flooding concerns.

The decision to tear down these homes is part of a broader effort to mitigate flooding issues in the area.

Once the homes are removed, the land will be converted into dedicated green space, with no new structures planned for the site.

