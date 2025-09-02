Port Orange police shoot man; FDLE investigating

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Port Orange police officer Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home on Kerry Court around 4 p.m. for a report that a person inside was suicidal, according to an initial police report.

During the encounter, officers opened fire and a man was hit. He was taken to a hospital; his condition was not immediately known.

Police vehicles blocked both ends of the street for hours as investigators processed the scene, leaving some people in the Willow Run neighborhood on edge. “Very scary. We don’t see this for sure,” a neighbor said. “Surprise, for sure. It’s a quiet neighborhood. We wouldn’t expect it.”

No officers were hurt. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.

“It’s a sad situation indeed to hear that something like this goes on. But you just hope everyone is ok,” said Jennifer Ramsey, who lives a block down from the incident.

Channel 9 has requested additional details from the Port Orange Police Department about what led up to the gunfire.

