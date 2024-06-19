Portillo’s announces new Orlando location, opening timeline

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Portillo’s, the popular restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and beef sandwiches, has officially announced a third location in metro Orlando and given the new restaurant timeline to open.

Orlando Business Journal first reported the chain was eyeing a location in Waterford Lakes Town Center, near the University of Central Florida, in May 2023. Executives for Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) confirmed these plans June 18 via a release, further announcing the east side store will open by the end of the year.

Once open, the restaurant will become the chain’s fourth in metro Orlando — joining locations in O-Town West, Kissimmee and Clermont — and its seventh in the state. Most recently, the Portillo’s in Clermont opened in early 2024.

