‘Possible cyber incident’ delaying Florida from issuing new birth, death certificates

ORLANDO, Fla. — Any baby born in Florida since June 28 might have to wait even longer to receive a birth certificate.

The Florida Department of Health told 9 Investigates on Tuesday that it is working with hospitals to “continue manual processing of birth certificates.”

The state said county health departments remain able to issue copies of birth certificates for those born before June 28.

That date is when the state’s vital statistics system was shut down.

A ransomware group claims that it hacked DOH and is holding data until the agency pays a ransom.

The state has not said when the system will be back up and running or if Floridians’ sensitive records were compromised.

