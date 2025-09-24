Possible illegal gun manufacturing under investigation in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — The city of Rockledge confirms that police are investigating a home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The city says it is over possible illegal firearm manufacturing and hazardous materials inside the home.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, bomb squad, and hazardous materials teams are also on the scene.

No other information has been released yet.

