Possible showers tonight and going into Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a fairly dry Thursday, but slightly higher rain and storm chances are likely for Friday.

A few showers will still be possible tonight, but much of the activity will fade away overnight. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

A cold front just to the south could spark a few showers and storms for Friday. The best chance for activity will be south of Orlando, but many will be dry, with highs to close out the work week in the mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, May 22, 2025 (WFTV)

We start the holiday weekend with more of the same—rain chances and warm conditions. A few PM showers and storms will be possible on Saturday, with temps in the mid-90s.

Widely scattered PM showers and storms will again be possible on Sunday, with a blend of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-90s.

More moisture moves in for Memorial Day, meaning higher chances of rain and storms for the holiday. The best chance for showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening, with highs in the low 90s.

Next week, a more active weather pattern looks likely, with daily PM storm chances and highs in the low 90s.

