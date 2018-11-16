Possible sinkhole on U.S. 17/92 near Sanford

A possible sinkhole was causing traffic delays Friday near Sanford.
Officials said only one lane on south U.S. 17/92 was open for construction.
Crews had to put a hold on construction.
Drivers were shifted to the left lane, and Sanford Avenue was being used as an alternate route.
