Police: One Lynx bus driver dead, another injured after one bus crashes in to another

ORLANDO, Fla. - One Lynx bus crashed into another Friday morning, leaving one bus driver dead and another injured, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Police said the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on West Princeton Street just east of John Young Parkway. Reports say a disabled bus was hit by a second bus. Officers said one bus driver died and the other was transported to a local hospital.
Police said there were no passengers on either bus.
OPD said West Princeton Street is closed from Orange Blossom Trail to John Young Parkway while the investigation continues.
UPDATE: @OrlandoPolice says Princeton St Eastbound is BACK OPEN. Westbound to Pine Hills from College Park is still CLOSED. ALTERNATE: Silver Star Rd. https://t.co/1ZUAJSlLhr— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) November 16, 2018
#Breaking Two Lynx buses involved in crash- one driver, killed. @RAsaWFTV has detours around area of Princeton and JYP. Latest on @WFTV right now. pic.twitter.com/lx8UVBaMTI— Nancy Alvarez, WFTV (@NAlvarezWFTV) November 16, 2018
