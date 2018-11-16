  • Police: One Lynx bus driver dead, another injured after one bus crashes in to another

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORLANDO, Fla. - One Lynx bus crashed into another Friday morning, leaving one bus driver dead and another injured, according to the Orlando Police Department.

    Police said the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on West Princeton Street just east of John Young Parkway. Reports say a disabled bus was hit by a second bus. Officers said one bus driver died and the other was transported to a local hospital.

    Police said there were no passengers on either bus.

    OPD said West Princeton Street is closed from Orange Blossom Trail to John Young Parkway while the investigation continues.

