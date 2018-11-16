VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Seven months after a man was found stabbed to death in his Volusia County home, his wife is now facing charges in his murder, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
In April, deputies said 35-year-old Edwin Daniels was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife.
Related Headlines
At the time, his wife, Latoya Woodard, said she was sleeping in the other room. She told officers an intruder must have killed her husband.
READ: 'God will strengthen us:' Family mourns Deltona man stabbed to death
On Thursday night, deputies arrested Woodard on charges of second-degree murder.
Investigators said the bed was undisturbed, and other parts of the woman’s story didn't add up.
Woodard is scheduled for a first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
All along, deputies said they didn’t believe the stabbing was a random attack.
READ: Deputies: Attack on man found stabbed to death outside Deltona home not random
Investigators have not released a possible motive for the crime.
This is a developing story. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for the latest updates from the courtroom.
#breaking VCSO says grand jury indicts 34 year old Deltona woman in husband’s fatal stabbing pic.twitter.com/onnrqgKSMj— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) November 16, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}