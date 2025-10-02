Post Time Lounge and Cafe to close permanently in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Post Time Lounge and Cafe, a popular bar in Seminole County, will close its doors permanently on Nov. 2nd.

Located at the corner of 17-92 and Dog Track Road in Longwood, the bar has been a staple for food and entertainment for decades.

The closure was announced by the general manager on social media, citing circumstances beyond their control.

“Due to circumstances beyond my control and with a very heavy heart I unfortunately have to inform you all that Post Time Lounge Cafe and Patio will be closing November 2nd,” the general manager stated.

