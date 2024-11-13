Local

Potential Cyclone 19 forms as it moves toward Central America

By Tom Terry, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Cyclone 19 has formed and will become Sara when it gets better organized.

The system will move slowly west toward Central America and the Yucatan by this weekend.

It could possibly become a hurricane before making a potential landfall there.

Afterward, it will likely track toward the southern Gulf; we could get some weather from it by the middle of next week.

This will be a system to monitor closely in the coming days.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

