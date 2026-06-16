Potential tropical cyclone One forms over Southern Texas

SOUTHERN TEXAS — Potential tropical cyclone One has formed over Southern Texas.

The area of low pressure we have been tracking for you has officially organized enough to become a system that could potentially become the first named storm of the year.

Potential tropical cyclone One has formed over Southern Texas Potential tropical cyclone One has formed over Southern Texas

Winds are currently at 30 mph and are moving continuously toward the Northeast, where they will eventually move over the Gulf.

Potential tropical cyclone One has formed over Southern Texas Potential tropical cyclone One has formed over Southern Texas

The waters in the western Gulf are warm enough to help sustain a tropical storm.

Potential tropical cyclone One has formed over Southern Texas Potential tropical cyclone One has formed over Southern Texas

If it makes landfall, it will do so somewhere south of Lake Charles.

Heavy rain will be the most significant impact across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama over the next few days.

Potential tropical cyclone One has formed over Southern Texas Potential tropical cyclone One has formed over Southern Texas

Once named, this will be Tropical Storm Arthur.

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