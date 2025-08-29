Powerball jackpot rises to $1 billion, sixth-largest ever

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot has risen to an incredible $1 billion, making it the sixth-largest in the game’s history.

Florida, famous for its many Powerball winners since joining the game in 2009, is buzzing with excitement as the next drawing approaches.

“Every Powerball ticket purchased in Florida offers the chance to win big, but more importantly, it helps fund the educational dreams of students across our state,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis.

The latest Powerball jackpot won in Florida was $214.9 million on May 6, 2024. Since joining the game in 2009, Florida has proudly produced more winners than any other state.

Since the next drawing is tomorrow, players should prepare their tickets to increase their chances of winning!

As the upcoming drawing approaches, Florida players can feel proud knowing that their participation greatly helps support educational funding in the state.

