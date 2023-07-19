POWERBALL jackpot estimated $1B, MEGA MILLLIONS jackpot climbs, now worth more than $1.7B combined

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jackpots climb as the POWERBALL and MEGA MILLIONS lottery games continue rollover reaching a combined total of more than $1.7 billion.

After no winner following Monday’s drawing, Wednesday’s POWERBALL jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion, making it the third-largest POWERBALL ever and seventh-highest jackpot in lottery history.

With no winner from Tuesday’s MEGA MILLIONS drawing, that jackpot has reached an estimated $720 million ahead of Friday’s drawing.

To date, this series of POWERBALL and MEGA MILLIONS rollovers has generated more than $84 million for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

If you win the jackpot, you have the option to receive your winning in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $517 million for POWERBALL and $370 million for MEGA MILLIONS.

Since joining POWERBALL in 2009, the game has generated more than $2.68 billion in contributions to education statewide. Florida is among the top-selling POWERBALL states in the country, with more than 123.1 million winning tickets totaling more than $3.59 billion in prizes, including 16 jackpot winners.

Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $1 billion for education and has awarded $1 billion in prizes to 72.3 million players.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held tonight, Wednesday, July 19, at 10:59 p.m.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held Friday, July 21, at 11:00 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $44 billion to enhance education and sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

