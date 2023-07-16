Thornton Park’s Putt N’ Pour Pub Crawl is back for another round of fun and prizes

THORNTON PARK, Fla. — Thornton Park is set to hold its 9th annual Putt N’ Pour Pub Crawl.

The Putt N’ Pour Pub Crawl is part pub crawl and part mini-golf tournament, and a chance to hang with old friends and make new ones as you putt for prizes and party.

The tourney consists of nine holes of mini golf at nine different bars in the heart of the Thornton Park District.

Participants will play nine holes that will be designed and built by each host location, as well as enjoy drink specials and prizes.

Scorecards will be stamped at each venue when golfers play the hole; contestants with all nine holes completed can submit their scorecard at the after-party to be entered to win prizes.

At the end of the pub crawl, golfers and spectators will get together at The 808 for the official after-party complete with drink specials, prizes, and a costume contest.

Participating venues include The 808, The Abbey, Aku Aku, Burton’s, Cavo’s Bar & Kitchen, Dolce, Eola Wine Company, Graffiti Junktion, Olde Town Brokers, and The Veranda Thornton Park.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 22 from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Florida Theatrical Association.

