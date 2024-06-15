‘Preserved for future generations’: This city holds a history harvest

DEBARY, Fla. — The City of Debary’s Historic Preservation Board invites residents to bring objects to be preserved for future generations.

DeBary’s Historic Preservation Board is teaming up with the University of Central Florida’s Public History Department to hold a “History Harvest”.

The “History Harvest” will take place at DeBary City Hall on July 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Current and former DeBary residents are invited to bring and share their letters, photographs and other objects from 1993 and earlier.

These artifacts will be scanned and digitized, ensuring they are preserved for future generations.

UCF will also be recording oral histories from individuals, allowing them to share their experiences and insights.

See the map below for the location.

