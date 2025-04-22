President Trump orders flags to be flown at half-staff after Pope Francis’ death

ORLANDO, Fla. — The state of Florida announced it will follow President Donald Trump’s order to lower U.S. flags to half-staff after the death of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis passed away Easter Monday after battling health issues.

Gov. Ron DeSantis his own order on Tuesday saying “I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida until sunset on the day of interment.”

Trump also announced he is planning to attend Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday.

