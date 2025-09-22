President of Universal Orlando responds after Stardust Racers rider’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. — The president of Universal Orlando Resort has released a statement to employees for the first time since a guest died after riding a roller coaster at Epic Universe.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, died after riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster last Wednesday.

Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort, stated that the ride was functioning normally, and all equipment was intact during the ride.

The Stardust Racers roller coaster will remain closed as the investigation continues in coordination with the ride manufacturer.

Rodriguez Zavala had a pre-existing spinal injury and used a wheelchair, according to an incident report.

The park’s rider safety guide indicates that the Stardust Racers is wheelchair accessible with assistance devices.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the ride remaining closed while further details are examined.

