Previous victim calls suspect’s release in Orange County jogger attack ‘heartbreaking’

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of attempted sexual battery on a jogger at the Little Econ Greenway bonded out of jail over the weekend. It has many concerned.

Nuri Quin is frightened knowing Jacoby Tillman is accused of attacking a woman along the Little Econ Greenway over the summer. She said, “I think it’s heartbreaking.”

Back in 2022, Tillman was adjudicated guilty of battery for grabbing and touching Quin as she was jogging.

The judge told Tillman, “If I get any inkling that you have violated the conditions of pretrial release, you will be arrested on a no bond warrant and you will be put right back in jail.”

Prosecutors say he’s a danger to the community, as well as a flight risk. During the hearing, the prosecutor told the court about Tillman’s plans to flee before he was arrested.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said, “He had a incident where he grabbed a woman from behind. He didn’t choke her, but the same type of attack on this woman.”

In this latest case, investigators say Tillman grabbed the victim from behind and choked her, causing her to black out. When she woke up, her shorts and underwear were gone.

During the court hearing a prosecutor said, “He had a pre-planned flight to flee the case to Texas.”

In the arrest affidavit, Tillman is quoted as saying, “I didn’t rape the lady, I was trying to kill the lady.” He went on to say, “I wanted to know what it was like to choke someone out.”

Sheaffer says, “That should been in and of itself enough to deny bond as a danger to the community.”

Quin wishes the court would have kept him Tillman in jail. She said, “You obviously can’t prevent people from doing wrong. You can only protect yourself, implement safety.”

According to a uniform bail schedule, the judge issued the highest bail possible for the attempted sexual battery at $5,000, but then went lower at $1,500 for battery by strangulation and $3,000 for false imprisonment.

Tillman is not allowed to return to the trail or talk to the victim.

