Suspect arrested in summer jogger attack on Orange County trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have made an arrest in an attack that happened on the Little Econ Greenway trail on July 25.

Jacoby Vontell Tillman, 23, is facing charges of attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.

Tillman is accused of attacking a woman who was jogging on the trail near Yates Road that morning. According to the arrest report, the woman said someone grabbed her neck from behind and choked her until she “blacked out.” She said she woke up to find some of her clothing removed.

After about two and a half months of searching, deputies say they got a tip leading them to Tillman this week. Further investigation led to the charges.

According to the report, family members questioned him about the crime after seeing it on the news, including video. He allegedly told them, “I didn’t rape the lady, I was trying to kill the lady,“ and ”Because I wanted to know what it was like to choke someone out.”

