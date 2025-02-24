Prices may increase for drivers as ‘Dynamic Tolling’ begins on I-4 Express lanes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drives who use the new toll lanes on Interstate 4 could start to pay more for their access.

The I-4 Express lanes switched over to “Dynamic Tolling” on Monday.

The change allows transportation leaders to adjust the price that is charged to drivers who use the express lanes.

When traffic builds and more drivers start using the express lanes, the price will go up.

The Florida Department of Transportation said this change is meant to help will help make drive times faster.

The express lanes span 21 miles from west of Kirkman Road to east of State Road 434.

They’re only for two-axle vehicles and buses with transponders.

Vehicles with three or more axles, including large trucks, RV’s, and vehicles pulling trailers, are not allowed.

Drivers who use the express lanes are normally charged 50 cents per segment.

FDOT has not said when the toll prices could be raised and for how long.

