Pride Chamber announce new president and CEO

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pride Chamber, Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ & Ally Business Association announced its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Gina Duncan, an advocate, corporate trainer and speaker specializing in LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace, classroom and society, will take the helm at The Pride Chamber.

Duncan has an impressive background as a corporate leader in the Mortgage Banking industry in Florida for over 20 years, as well as served in leadership roles with the Human Rights Campaign and the LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce in Central Florida.

Gina was the first elected transgender President of a major Chamber of Commerce in the United States.

She has conducted over 400 Transgender Cultural Competency workshops, and has worked with major corporations, elected officials, law enforcement, the media, school boards, colleges, governmental agencies, HR Organizations, (Certified by SHRM), universities and non-profit organizations to improve awareness, knowledge and understanding of the transgender and gender non-binary community.

Duncan also received the coveted Equality Florida Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

