PriorityEvac launches pre-arranged hurricane evacuation program in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new membership-based hurricane evacuation program is launching in Florida, offering residents and seasonal homeowners pre-arranged access to flights before major storms.

PriorityEvac announced the launch of its hurricane air evacuation membership program, which the company says is designed to reduce uncertainty when storms threaten Florida and evacuation options become limited.

The program is not a public evacuation service. Membership costs $1,250 per person annually and covers the hurricane season from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the company, members receive access to pre-arranged evacuation flights with no per-event activation fees or storm-related surge pricing. The membership covers up to two qualifying hurricane evacuation activations per season.

PriorityEvac said the program serves 12 counties across Florida’s East and West Coasts, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and areas around Tampa Bay, Sarasota and Southwest Florida.

Flights would depart from six Florida airports: Miami International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport.

The company said flights will take members to Atlanta, which it described as a major transportation hub outside Florida’s primary hurricane impact corridor.

Flights are operated by Global Crossing Airlines under its own operating authority and operational control, according to PriorityEvac.

PriorityEvac said the program activates based on National Hurricane Center forecasting criteria. Members are paired with case managers once activation criteria are met.

The company said its evacuation operations are led by emergency management, military and meteorological experts, including Tim Houston, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, and Wallace Barnes, a retired lead forecaster with the National Hurricane Center.

PriorityEvac has also partnered with Project DYNAMO, a veteran-led rescue organization, to provide evacuation case management, communications and logistics support during activations.

PriorityEvac is currently accepting applications for its 2026 member waitlist. Enrollment is subject to capacity limits and available evacuation inventory by region.

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