From prison to purpose: Operation New Hope’s life-changing reentry support

ORLANDO, Fla. — Operation New Hope, a nonprofit organization, has been assisting former inmates in reentering society since 1999, offering essential resources to reduce recidivism.

The organization offers job training, transitional housing, and life skills to support individuals in reintegrating into the community. Emphasizing ‘upskilling,’ Operation New Hope aims to enhance their chances of success outside of prison.

Kiara Rucker, Senior Manager at Operation New Hope, said, “I like to call all of our clients untapped talent.” She explained, “We focus on upskilling individuals in need because we believe that gives them a better chance.”

Operation New Hope has supported 15,000 former inmates in avoiding reincarceration, with only an 8% recidivism rate in the first three years post-release.

The nonprofit employs a holistic strategy that offers job training, three months of transitional housing, and life skills development, including family reunification, anger and stress management, and critical thinking.

Jose Sanchez, who served time in prison for 10 years, called the program life-changing. Thanks to Operation New Hope, Sanchez found a job with a cleaning company right after his release and soon became a supervisor. “It’s almost like it’s an angel,” he said.

The organization provides up to a year of mental health services, which Sanchez considers crucial for breaking old habits. “Being in prison is almost like, if there’s no violence, there’s no respect. A lot of times people carry that mindset out here,” Sanchez explained.

Now, Sanchez uses his experience to motivate others facing similar challenges. “Bro. Just pick yourself up. Dust yourself off, and just keep walking,” he advised. “I promise that there’s going to be bigger things that’s going to be waiting for you.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group