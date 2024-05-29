Project seeks to restore Titusville shoreline that’s popular with launch spectators

BERVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews broke ground Wednesday on a project that aims to combat shoreline erosion and restore the environment along the Titusville Causeway.

Brevard County said that the project will cost $4.2 million.

The rocket launch viewing site has experienced severe erosion, and the Brevard County’s Natural Resources Management Department has announced a “multi-habitat resilience project” to restore the area.

The project is the first in Florida to combine several solutions to fight beach erosion that is caused by rising sea levels and strong waves.

The project will improve the Indian River Lagoon’s habitat and water quality and will strengthen the site’s resiliency against severe storms.

It will also expand the recreational use of launch viewing areas along the Titusville Causeway.

“The restored area will provide a beautiful and safe area for thousands of residents and visitors who visit the area annually,” Brevard County Commissioner Rita Pritchett said.

The project will include the following components:

The removal of the existing shoreline

Construct nearly 2,000 linear feet of Living Shoreline Solutions

Planting of four acres of seagrass and seeding with one million clams

Planting 1.78-acres of living shoreline

Restoring and regrading 4,150 cubic yards of sand on the shoreline

The project is expected to be completed in 300 days and will be monitored for three years.

