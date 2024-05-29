Tijuana Flats is behind on rent; what happens next

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Tijuana Flats Restaurants LLC — which includes all 65 of the brand’s corporate-owned eateries — didn’t have the money to pay for rent at more than half of its locations from January of this year to the present, according to filings that are part of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings.

Money is short for May, too, which is why the restaurant chain asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jason A. Burgess if it could wait a while to pay May’s rent.

Judge Burgess agreed in a May 6 hearing, but only on a temporary basis. On June 10, evidence and arguments for suspended payments will be presented.

