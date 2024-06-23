Property co-owned by Orlando City SC coach may become soccer school

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A single-family property near Lake Nona owned by Orlando City SC’s coach may become a soccer school.

Oscar Pareja and his wife Sandra Zuluaga are co-owners of the 4.56-acre property at 6806 New Hope Road and filed for the property to house the rlando City Soccer School-South. The Orange County application is seeking to change the property’s agricultural zoning to allow an outdoor recreation use and add a soccer field.

The Orlando City Soccer School program is not owned by the team, but is affiliated and uses team branding. Pareja is a small investor in Orlando City Soccer School-South (OCSS-South), but will not be starting a new business or involved in the day-to-day of the program.

