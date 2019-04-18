0 Proposed changes to services for special needs children prompts rally at Orlando park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Parents rallied Thursday at Barnett Park in Orlando to confront the state about proposed cuts they believe could impact their children with special needs.

Parents brought their signs, their children and their stories.

“I drove an hour today to be here today and cried almost the whole way in the car,” parent Chantal Buck said.

Buck's daughter is on the autism spectrum.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear from your doctor that your child will never say, ‘Mommy.’ She'll prob never be a functioning adult. Services like behavioral therapy give you hope,” Buck said.

Parents said the special services are in jeopardy because of a series of changes proposed by the Agency for Health Care Administration, or ACHA.

The proposed changes include upcoming reviews of therapy plans and a 50% cut in Medicaid reimbursements for the therapists who work with the children.

Providers said the move would force them to cut staff.

“No providers means no services,” Buck said.

In a memo, ACHA said the rate cut was postponed.

“Are you postponing the rate cut or canceling it all together?” Channel 9 anchor Nancy Alvarez asked an ACHA employee.

The only reply given was, “I'm sorry. You need to call the communications officer.”

Alvarez has called the communications officer for weeks, without receiving a specific response.

Parents and providers said they have experienced the same scenario. One by one, they expressed their frustration.



“If you don't have money, admit it to us. But if you do, cut the red tape,” a parent said during the rally.

The group left with a promise the state is listening, but without clear answers about what's next.

“It’s about getting quality services where these children will have the skills they need to live independent lives in the future,” Buck said. “Having these funding cuts and these changes: it's destroying hope.”

There are meetings scheduled around the state. Several families said they are driving to the meetings, despite the distance.

