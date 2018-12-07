Prosecutors won't seek death penalty against Orlando man accused of killing wife

ORLANDO, Fla. - Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against an Orlando man accused of killing his wife.
Police said David Tronnes, 50, beat and strangled Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, whose body was discovered in a shower at their Delaney Park home in April.
Related Headlines
Previously records said investigators focused on the couple's troubled marriage, allegations Tronnes had extramarital sex with men and money.
Read: 'He needed her more than she needed him,' neighbor said of man accused of killing wife
Cooper-Tronnes was perceived by some as the couple's primary provider.
During a Thursday hearing, a judge ordered the unsealing of transcripts of an October hearing.
Prosecutors said Tronnes and his ex-wife, Carol Anne Tronnes, of Minnesota, have maintained a joint bank account since their divorce in 2013.
Read: Detective to suspect in wife's killing: 'Not one tear came out of your eyes -- not one'
They said the account contained as much as "three or four hundred thousand dollars to its current amount, which is less than $10,000."
Records said Davis Tronnes and Carol Tronnes exchanged 36 text messages and five phone calls in the months after Cooper-Tronnes' murder. It's unknown what they discussed.
Investigators said they interviewed Carol Tronnes last month in hopes she could help them determine whether Cooper-Tronnes' murder was premeditated, which would affect whether they would seek the death penalty.
Prosecutors said they expect to use 65 witnesses, to analyze 12 electronic devices and to produce 50,000 pages of reports.
They also told the judge there is an issue with one of Tronnes' phones. Both sides have discussed the issue, but details of it are not yet available to the public.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}