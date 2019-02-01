Check your chicken! Publix Super Markets issued a voluntary recall this week for its Publix Deli Popcorn Chicken because it may contain “foreign material.”
Publix said the popcorn chicken was sold between Jan. 17-31 in both hot and refrigerated cases in the deli department in all Publix stores in Florida, and some stores in southern Georgia, southern and coastal South Carolina and southern Alabama.
The super market said no other chicken products, including those currently on the shelves, are impacted by the recall.
“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. "Customers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund.”
Customers with questions can call the Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit publix.com. Customers can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-685469).
We have issued a recall on Publix Deli Popcorn Chicken. This recall is due to finding foreign material from the production facility in the product. More details and stores impacted: https://t.co/hISKiMIRQ4 pic.twitter.com/HT665qsYKr— Publix (@Publix) January 31, 2019
