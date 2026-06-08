Publix’s donations help remove over 56,000 pounds of marine debris from Florida

ORLAND, Fla. — Publix said customer and associate donations have helped remove more than 56,000 pounds of marine debris from Florida waterways and coastlines.

The company highlighted the work Sunday for World Ocean Day.

Publix said donations through its Good Together environmental campaign have supported marine debris removal efforts with FORCE BLUE and the National Park Foundation.

Since 2024, those donations have helped remove more than 20,000 pounds of harmful marine debris, including discarded fishing gear, ropes, fishing line, litter and an abandoned vessel, the company said.

Publix said the effort is aimed at protecting Florida’s coral reefs, seagrass beds, waterways and coastlines.

The company said it has also supported FORCE BLUE’s Quick Reaction Force, which responds to environmental emergencies affecting Florida’s coastal and marine environments.

Publix said it has supported coral reef restoration efforts through the National Park Foundation for the past four years.

Those projects have helped restore storm-damaged corals, treat diseased corals, outplant coral fragments and remove more than 36,000 pounds of debris from waterways and coastlines in Florida’s coastal national parks, according to Publix.

Marine debris can threaten wildlife, damage habitats and create risks for animals through injury or entanglement.

Publix said much of the debris comes from land-based sources and can be carried into waterways by wind, rivers and stormwater runoff.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group