Puerto Rico: Hurricane Maria evacuees in Kissimmee hotels forced to leave

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Dozens of Hurricane Maria survivors from Puerto Rico who are living inside at Kissimmee hotels are being forced to find a new place to live by the end of the week.

    The residents had recently been told they could stay for another month.

    They learned Monday that the governor of Puerto Rico changed the eligibility requirements for transitional shelter assistance.

    Anyone who has received assistance for two months or whose residence in Puerto Rico has been repaired is no longer eligible. 

    Some families said the sudden change is leaving them scrambling to figure out what to do next.

    “It’s desperate, not knowing where I’m going to go after Friday. I’m going to have to leave everything behind and see what happens next,” said Gustavo Santiago. 

    The evacuees hope the governor of Puerto Rico will change the requirements before Friday so that the Federal Emergency Management Agency can honor the extension. 

