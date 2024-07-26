Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee has long road ahead before design agreed upon

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Memorial Advisory Committee met for the second time in the Kia Center to discuss any matters about the future of a permanent Orlando memorial.

As the advisory committee wrapped up day two, it seemed the panel of 18 members still had concerns about who would or would not be a part of the new committee.

During public comment, family members of those who were killed in the shooting were outraged about not being picked to join the committee.

Another ongoing conflict so far noticed in the meeting is implementing a tribute to the shooting without excluding anyone like survivors and family members.

The committee also hosted a public open house so the greater Orlando community could have input on what they would like to see as a memorial.

“I think if we see this memorial as a healing more than a grieving place. I think that’s where it’s going to happen,” said Henlen Bostock, Orlando resident.

The open house consisted of several tables where the public looked at examples of memorials around the US and jotted down ideas they wanted to see in Orlando.

“I’m a great advocate of water and fountains. It’s peace, serenity, healing. It’s life itself.”

The city of Orlando said they plan to have the committee meet once a month until the end of the year.

At the end of the year, the committee will have a conceptual design for a memorial they feel fits the needs of the tribute before it gets approved by commissioners.

Next, the committee will discuss the future of the building and see if the building fits the design. That meeting will be in August.

