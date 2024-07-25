Report reveals ‘significant deficiencies’ at Pluris water facility in Wedgefield

WEDGEFIELD, Fla. — There’s a new urgency, and calls for help are coming from an Orange County neighborhood Channel 9 has visited multiple times.

Channel 9 obtained a 653-page appraisal assessment of Pluris Wedgefield’s Water and Wastewater systems on Thursday via a public record request.

The report revealed water quality and safety concerns at Pluris’ Wedgefield water facilities.

It includes an appraisal assessment by Hartman Consultant LLC that valued Pluris’ facilities at just above $25 million.

It also includes a separate assessment of the Pluris System by Orange County Utilities that found “significant deficiencies.”

Commissioners approved the assessment back in September amid talks of buying out Pluris.

The newly released Phase 3 report details “corrosion and deterioration” at the 60-year-old facility.

It’s the latest issue for the Wedgefield community, where people are paying some of the highest water bills in the state and double what Orange County Utility customers pay for water.

According to the report, Orange County Utilities found “significant deficiencies in its overall condition, including issues related to water quality, flow capacity, asset condition, redundancy, and safety.”

The report estimates it could cost over $43 million to get Pluris’ facility up to Orange County standards. It says, “Extensive corrosion and deterioration were evident across most structures, necessitating their replacement to address compliance and safety concerns.”

The report further adds regarding Pluris’ Water Treatment Plant: “Given the critical nature of uninterrupted service provision, rehabilitating the existing facility is not feasible.”

The report says of Pluris’ wastewater treatment plant: “The entirety of the Waste Water Treatment Plant Structures have exceeded their anticipated useful life and require comprehensive replacement to ensure compliance and safety.”

Channel 9 shared this report with some Wedgefield residents who have lead the charge, asking the county to buy out Pluris.

Sheila Mayhew and Susan Grode told Channel 9 they don’t trust Pluris.

After a 32 percent rate hike approved in April was met with another increase last week, they said they can’t afford it either.

Mayhew and Grode said the Phase 3 report amplifies their concerns and begs the county to step in.

“This is unacceptable. We are tax-paying citizens,” said Grode. We need you to do something. We need your help.”

Channel 9 brought Mayhew and Grode’s concerns to Pluris as well.

A Pluris spokesperson told Channel 9 that the Phase 3 Report was biased and included misstatements.

That spokesperson specifically called out the county’s Deputy Director of the Utilities Department and slammed the county’s opinion that it would take more than $43 million to bring the system up to its standards.

“Pure fantasy, but not unexpected since it comes from the biased person. The Deputy Utility Director held releasing the report to Pluris until yesterday, 4 business days before the July 30th Commissioner meeting so there is no time for a review by Pluris and likely others including the County’s own outside independent engineering/valuation consultants,” said a Pluris Spokesperson.

The spokesperson also told Channel 9 that Pluris complies with all Florida Department of Environmental Protection standards.

“No safety or water quality concerns exist. Verification of this can be confirmed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection,” said the Pluris Spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the county did not comment on the Phase 3 report Friday.

A county spokesperson earlier confirmed a Board of County Commissioners meeting on July 30 to discuss the report and possible next steps.

Concerned Wedgefield residents can attend and share opinions via public comment.

