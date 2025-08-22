Pulse supporters continue to recolor erased memorial crosswalk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pulse supporters were back out making sure there’s a rainbow in the crosswalk after the Florida Department of Transportation painted over the Pulse memorial crosswalk, saying it’s not safe.

Thursday night, the city received a letter saying they have 18 other crosswalks not in compliance. The city says FDOT has already painted over at least 44 crosswalks in the city.

“It bothers me because these are people that died and the people that care about this are here to make sure people are remembered,” said Pulse supporter Jennie Pawlowsky.

Pulse supporters like Pawlowsky used chalk to make a rainbow on the crosswalk after it was painted over. On Thursday, they even protested the move.

When asked is she was worried about her safety as she was on the ground coloring, she replied, “No, I’m not worried about my safety. It’s just too important.”

In a picture, crews were seen at 12:30 a.m. Friday painting over several crosswalks at Orange Avenue and Pineloch Avenue. They used to be an orange color matching the SODO theme.

And after the Pulse rainbow crosswalk was painted over, more than 100 protesters gathered Thursday night.

An Orlando city spokesperson said they weren’t told of this prior to it happening. They say a memo was sent to the transportation office on July 2 and there was no indication the memorial would be covered.

The city also says the Pulse memorial crosswalk was created in compliance with regulations.

The memo states it “Prohibits the application of pavement or surface art on travel lanes, shoulders, crosswalks or sidewalks. It states surface art “can lead to distractions or misunderstandings, jeopardizing both driver and pedestrian safety.”

WFTV talked to driver Andrea Syers by Orange Avenue and Pineloch Avenue, where the latest crosswalks were painted over.

“I’m not from Orlando, so the first time I saw them. I was a little bit confused,” one person said.

The FDOT memo also adds that the “Department has the authority to enforce compliance and withhold state funds.”

And regarding the Pulse Memorial crosswalk, FDOT says “local efforts are underway to build a permanent memorial on adjacent properties funded by the State of Florida. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is false.”

People have mixed reactions. Syers said, “There’s a better way we can show a memorialization.” But pedestrian Ivan Guerra said, “It should not be painted on if it has to do with paying someone respect.”

The city has till Sept. 4 to fix the noncompliant crosswalks. If they don’t, they will have to cover the cost of the state doing it.

The city is still considering all its options.

