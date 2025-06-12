Pulse survivors, victims’ families visit site of 2016 massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nine years after 49 people were killed and dozens more wounded when a gunman opened fire inside Pulse nightclub, survivors and families of the victims were allowed inside.

Around 25 families were allowed to walk through the site before it is torn down to make room for a permanent memorial.

Wednesday marked the first time they were allowed inside the building since that tragic night. For many families, it was the firs time they have ever been to the building.

Counselors and victims specialists were on hand to make sure everyone was comfortable. C:ery were also there for anyone who wanted to pray.

One of those returning for the first time was Joshua Hernandez, who was rescued after the massacre nine years ago.

“I’m not ready yet. It’s hard. It’s hurt me. I’m going to be stronger to do this. It’s time to close this chapter of my life because I want to keep with my life. I don’t want to still think about Pulse,” he said.

Christine Leinonen lost her son, Christopher Leinonen, that night. She said she wanted to retrace her son’s final steps and where he died on the dance floor that night.

“It’s very heartbreaking to know that my son took his last breath right there within that small space, that so many kids died that night.

Donna Wyche, Orlando’s outreach coordinator, says the visit won’t give people closure, but will allow them to retrace their or their loved ones’ last steps. She said the visit was put in place because families and survivors had voiced their desire to visit.

“It is part of the journey of grief,” she said. “No one does grief the same way, and it is a journey.”

