Puppy found tied in sheet, dumped at intersection in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A puppy was found tied in a sheet and dumped at a busy intersection, and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the culprit.
Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted the plea for help on Facebook Tuesday night.
Ivey said a park employee found the puppy tied up at the intersection of Parkway Place and Wickham Road in Melbourne at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.
“We want the person who did this in our jail. Anyone who would do this to an animal would certainly hurt a human. So, we need him safely behind bars at the Brevard County Jail,“ Ivey said.
Ivey said the puppy most likely would have gotten run over by a car had it not been found.
The sheriff said the person who dropped the puppy in the road drove away in a small, black sports car.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department Tip Line at 321-608-8477 or our Animal Cruelty Unit at 321-633-2024.
