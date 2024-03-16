Queen Latifah dances and laughs at the bayou

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Queen Latifah made some new friends with a recent visit to Walt Disney World Resorts.
The award-winning singer and actor meet with Princess Tiana and Louis from Disney’s “The Prince and the Frog”
The singer danced and laughed with her new jazz-loving friends near the highly anticipated Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
After visiting Tiana and Louis, Queen Latifah spent the afternoon exploring Magic Kingdom with her family.
Park officials said the new “The Princess and the Frog”-themed attraction -- which will be replacing the iconic Splash Mountain ride -- will open this summer.
Disney officials described the new attraction’s backstory as one that “digs a little deeper” into Princess Tiana’s story.
