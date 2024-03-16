Queen Latifah dances and laughs at the bayou

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Queen Latifah made some new friends with a recent visit to Walt Disney World Resorts.

The award-winning singer and actor meet with Princess Tiana and Louis from Disney’s “The Prince and the Frog”

The singer danced and laughed with her new jazz-loving friends near the highly anticipated Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Read: 106-year-old woman celebrates birthday at Walt Disney World for the first time

After visiting Tiana and Louis, Queen Latifah spent the afternoon exploring Magic Kingdom with her family.

Park officials said the new “The Princess and the Frog”-themed attraction -- which will be replacing the iconic Splash Mountain ride -- will open this summer.

See: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure coming to Magic Kingdom this summer

Disney officials described the new attraction’s backstory as one that “digs a little deeper” into Princess Tiana’s story.

Queen Latifah recently visited Walt Disney World Resort Queen Latifah dances and laughs with Princess Tiana and Louis from Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The award-winning singer and actor met her new jazz-loving friends near Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the newest attraction at Magic Kingdom Park opening in Summer 2024. After visiting Tiana and Louis, Queen Latifah spent the afternoon exploring Magic Kingdom with her family. (Olga Thompson, photographer) (Olga Thompson/Olga Thompson, Photographer)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Walt Disney World announced Tuesday that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at Magic Kingdom Park this summer. (Disney)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group