Quick action prevents fire from spreading at Marion County gas station

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — On June 29, Marion County Fire Rescue quickly contained a vehicle fire at the Pack A Sack convenience store and gas pumps.

The fire crew says the fire was spreading toward the store and gas pumps, but a store employee’s quick action in shutting down the gas pumps before the firefighters arrived helped prevent it from spreading further.

0 of 5 'Pack A Sack' in Marion County On June 29, Marion County Fire Rescue quickly contained a vehicle fire at the Pack A Sack convenience store and gas pumps. 'Pack A Sack' in Marion County On June 29, Marion County Fire Rescue quickly contained a vehicle fire at the Pack A Sack convenience store and gas pumps. 'Pack A Sack' in Marion County On June 29, Marion County Fire Rescue quickly contained a vehicle fire at the Pack A Sack convenience store and gas pumps. 'Pack A Sack' in Marion County On June 29, Marion County Fire Rescue quickly contained a vehicle fire at the Pack A Sack convenience store and gas pumps. 'Pack A Sack' in Marion County On June 29, Marion County Fire Rescue quickly contained a vehicle fire at the Pack A Sack convenience store and gas pumps.

They also confirmed that the fire was fully extinguished within 4 minutes and that no injuries were reported.

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