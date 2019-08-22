UKRAINE - Did you know Florida is one of the few states that will issue a permit to own raccoons?
Well, Ukraine went one step further.
Visitors are calling the "Raccoon Café" the best coffee shop in the world to hang out. The café opened this week and was an instant success.
The owner said he bought the raccoons when they were babies at an eco-farm. He said captive-bred raccoons do not pose as much of a threat with rabies as wild raccoons do, but that has not been confirmed by a wildlife official.
Perhaps a raccoon café was inevitable, considering that videos of the "trash pandas" interacting with humans or doing something mischievous are very popular on social media platforms.
The owner said the Raccoon Café is safe.
